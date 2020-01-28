Market News
January 28, 2020 / 6:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Johnson tells Trump on Huawei that collaboration is needed to diversify market

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told President Trump on Tuesday that countries should work together to break the dominance of a small number of companies after Britain granted Chinese firm Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network.

“The Prime Minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies,” a spokesperson at Johnson’s Downing Street office said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)

