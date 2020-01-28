RPT-Huawei says reassured by UK decision on limited 5G role

(Repeats to chain to alerts)

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Tuesday it welcomed by a UK government decision to grant it a limited role in building the country’s future 5G networks.

“Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track,” said Huawei Vice President Victor Zhang.

“This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.” (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)