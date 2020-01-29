UK's Huawei decision will not affect intelligence-sharing -PM's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to allow China’s Huawei to have a role in its 5G networks does not affect the country’s ability to securely share intelligence data, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is due to arrive in London later on Wednesday, said American information would only be allowed to pass across trusted networks. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)