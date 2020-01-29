Pompeo urges Britain to look again at Huawei 5G decision

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday urged Britain to look again at its decision to allow China’s Huawei a limited role in 5G networks, cautioning that American information should only pass across trusted networks.

“There is also a chance for the United Kingdom to relook at this as implementation moves forward and then it’s important for everyone to know there is also real work being done by lots of private companies inside the United States and in Europe to make sure that there are true competitors to Huawei,” Pompeo told reporters, according to a pooled report.

“We will make sure that when American information passes across a network we are confident that that network is a trusted one. We’ll work with the United Kingdom. We were urging them to make a decision that was different than the one they made and we’ll have a conversation about how to proceed.”

Pompeo is due to arrive in London later on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet his British counterpart Dominic Raab as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)