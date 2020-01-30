UK's Huawei solution does not go far enough -U.S. Commerce chief

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s decision to allow a limited deployment of China-based Huawei Technology’s for its 5G network does not go far enough, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Thursday, citing ongoing security concerns.

“We don’t think that their solution goes as far as it should,” Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.

“If it’s too dangerous to trust them with the whole thing, it’s too dangerous to trust them with any part of it,” he said, referring to Huawei. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by John Stonestreet)