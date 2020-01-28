Huawei decision could "greatly complicate" a U.S.-Britain free trade agreement -Graham

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision to give Chinese telecoms giant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G networks could greatly complicate a free trade agreement with the United States and jeapordize intelligence sharing with one of its closest allies, Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday.

“This decision has the potential to jeopardize US-UK intelligence sharing agreements and could greatly complicate a US-UK free trade agreement. I hope the British government will reconsider its decision,” Graham said in a tweet. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)