Security and resilience of UK telecoms network paramount - junior minister

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The security and resilience of Britain’s telecoms network is of paramount importance in the decision over Huawei’s role in 5G, digital and security minister Matt Warman said on Monday.

The government is due on Tuesday to decide what role China’s Huawei will play in 5G telecoms networks but has faced intense pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration to block the Chinese company which the United States fears could compromise British secrets.

“The security and resilience of the UK’s telecoms networks is of paramount importance,” Warman told parliament.

“We welcome open trade and inward investment however our economy can only prosper and unleash Britain’s potential when we and our international partners are assured that our critical national infrastructure remains safe and secure.”

Warman also said Britain would never take a decision that threatened its national security or that of its allies. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)