Healthcare

UK PM Johnson speaks to Biden, discusses COVID-19 and climate change

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday about working together on tackling climate change and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election,” Johnson said in a tweet.

“I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities – from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)

