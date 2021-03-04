Airbus welcomes suspension of U.S.-UK tariffs in subsidy case - spokesman

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus on Thursday welcomed news that the United States and Britain had agreed a four-month suspension of U.S. retaliatory tariffs in a long-running row over aircraft subsidies to allow negotiations to take place.

“We continue to support all such actions to create a level-playing field — and continue to support a negotiated settlement of this long-standing dispute in order to avoid the continuation of lose-lose tariffs,” Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said.