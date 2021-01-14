UK trade minister seeks early meeting with U.S. trade czar on whisky tariffs

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she was seeking an early meeting with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to be his trade czar, Katherine Tai, to discuss tariffs on Scottish whisky.

“I have been clear with the United States and the European Union that we want to de-escalate this dispute and reach a negotiated settlement - this dispute has already been going on for 16 years and has caused much damage,” Truss told parliament.

“I am seeking an early meeting with the new U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai and this will be one of the items on my agenda.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Michael Holden)