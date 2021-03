March 4 (Reuters) - The United States and Britain have reached an agreement on suspending tariffs on scotch whisky, the Spectator magazine reported here on Thursday.

The Donald Trump administration had imposed tariffs on an array of EU food, wine and spirits, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry says are putting its future at risk. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)