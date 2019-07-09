Financials
July 9, 2019

Ofwat asks water utilities to restrict shareholder pay-outs

July 9 (Reuters) - British water regulator on Tuesday rolled out a series of steps to bolster the financial strength of water utilities including restrictions on pay-outs to shareholders in some instances as it seeks to ensure that the companies continue to draw investment.

The Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) said that if a water utility is at risk of losing its investment grade rating, it would be barred from making pay-outs to shareholders or removing money or assets from the business.

