Industrials
February 14, 2020 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK watchdog to review water regulator's pricing proposals

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that it would review the water regulator’s proposals on pricing and other objectives for a five-year period ending in 2025, after utilities submitted appeals against them.

The Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat) in December set out plans including a 50 pounds reduction in average bills and a 13 billion pound ($16.95 billion) investment into the sector.

$1 = 0.7671 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below