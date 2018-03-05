FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 4:46 PM / in 20 hours

Jaguar Land Rover halts production at UK plant after water supply disruption - Severn Trent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has agreed to halt production after water supplies in Britain were disrupted by burst water pipes, a spokeswoman for water company Severn Trent said on Monday.

“Due to the recent thaw we’ve experienced, our teams are dealing with a huge number of burst pipes across our region which is putting pressure on our network,” Severn Trent said in a statement.

“We’ve worked closely with Jaguar Land Rover which has agreed to stop production to help us target our supply.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

