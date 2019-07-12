Energy
Danske Commodities takes over trading of 126 MW in UK's Sheringham Shoal wind farm

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) -

* Danish energy trading company Danske Commodities has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with British wind farm Sheringham Shoal

* Danske Commodities will take over balancing and trading of 126 megawatts (MW), equivalent to 40% of the wind farm’s production

* Equinor and Equitix own 40% of Sheringham Shoal each, with Green Investment Group, a Macquarie-owned firm, owning the remaining 20%

* Equinor bought Danske Commodities in 2018 for 400 million euros ($451 million)

* Danske Commodities now has more than 1,100 MW of renewable assets under management in Britain and trades power in 38 countries. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)

