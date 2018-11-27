Financials
Aviva invests 400 mln stg in UK Hornsea 1 wind farm

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Global asset manager Aviva Investors, part of Aviva PLC , will invest 400 million pounds ($511 million) to help build what will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 1 in Britain, it said on Tuesday.

* The wind farm will have a capacity of around 1.2 gigawatts, which could power over 1 million UK homes.

* It will almost double the capacity of currently the world’s largest offshore wind farm, called Walney Extension, in which Aviva Investors provided 165 million pounds last year.

* Hornsea 1 will be located in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, and is scheduled to be commissioned by 2020. ($1 = 0.7830 pounds) (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by Nina Chestney)

