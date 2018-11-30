Britain blows past wind power generation record

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Strong gusts on Wednesday evening helped Britain’s wind farms to produce a record amount of electricity, trade group Renewable UK said on Friday.

Britain aims to increase its renewable output and close its coal-fired power plants by 2025 as part of efforts to meet climate targets.

“Britain’s onshore and offshore wind farms hit a new high of 14.9 gigawatts (GW) between 6 and 6.30pm on Wednesday evening,” the industry group said in a statement.

Overall on Wednesday wind generated 32.2 percent of the country’s electricity more than any other electricity source.

The figure beat the previous record of 14.5 GW set on Nov. 9.

The country’s renewable electricity capacity overtook that of fossil fuel generators such as gas and coal for the first time this year.

The world’s largest offshore wind farm, Orsted’s Walney Extension, opened off the northwest coast of England in September.