CORRECTED-RWE, Total, BP among winners in English offshore wind leasing auction

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - RWE, BP and Total are among the winners in England’s first major auction of offshore wind farm leases in more than a decade, the country’s Crown Estate said on Monday.

Britain, already the world’s largest offshore wind market, plans to generate a third of its electricity from the technology by 2030 as a part of efforts to reach its 2050 net zero carbon emissions target.

A total of six projects, representing just under 8 gigawatts of capacity were successful, which if built could provide enough electricity to power about 7 million homes, the Crown Estate said.