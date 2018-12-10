Ireland's Coveney says Brexit deal won't change

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The legal text of the agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union will not change, Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, a day before Britain’s parliament is to vote on whether to accept it.

Coveney said the withdrawal treaty, negotiated by the government of Prime Minister Theresa May, was a “hard-won compromise” that was fair to both the EU and Britain and would not be re-negotiated.

“The deal ... is not going to change. Particularly the legal language of the withdrawal treaty. I hope people will see it for what it is, which is a fair, balanced document,” he said on entering talks of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Jan Strupczewski)