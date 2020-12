European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives a statement on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that the trade deal agreed with Britain was a relief because it was clinched just a week before the end-year deadline.

“The clock is no longer ticking,” he told a news conference. “Today is a day of relief. But tainted by some sadness, as we compare what came before with what lies ahead.”