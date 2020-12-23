Brexit trade deal imminent, may come Wednesday - senior EU diplomat

FILE PHOTO: A flag is seen outside the Houses of Parliament near the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London, Britain January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A trade deal between Britain and the European Union is imminent and could be agreed as early as Wednesday evening, a senior EU diplomat said.

The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said EU member states would have to approve a provisional application of the deal with effect from Jan. 1 because there is not enough time for it to be ratified by the European Parliament.