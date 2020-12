PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Major hurdles remain over fishing in the Brexit talks and Britain’s proposals are so far unacceptable to France, French European Affairs junior Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday.

The French government said earlier it was sticking to its “red lines” when it came to EU rights to fish in British waters. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by David Evans)