Feb 3 (Reuters) - Burford Capital, the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, said on Monday profit for 2019 would be lower due to a drop in net realised and unrealised gains.

The UK-listed company added that it closed the first half of 2019 with an “unusually high level” of settlement due from investment receivables on its balance sheet. The amount due totalled $173 million. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)