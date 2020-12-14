'Narrow path' to UK trade deal in coming days, says EU diplomat

FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen through interpreters booth ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There may be a narrow path to a new trade pact with the United Kingdom but some substantial gaps remain, an EU diplomat said on Monday.

“There might be a narrow path to an agreement visible - if negotiations can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days,” said the diplomat, adding that some progress was made over the last few days of the EU-UK talks.

“But - sometimes substantial - gaps still need to be bridged in important areas like fisheries, governance and level playing field... Success depends on whether London also wants a fair deal and is ready to accept the inherent trade-offs,” the diplomat said.