FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Britannia Industries Q4 profit up 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Packaged-food major Britannia Industries Ltd posted a near 25 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, in line with estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 came in at 2.63 billion rupees ($38.64 million) compared with 2.11 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter bit.ly/2jXof2j.

Analysts, on average, had estimated a net profit of 2.64 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue from operations rose about 10 percent to 25.38 billion rupees.

$1 = 68.0700 Indian rupees Reporting By Arnab Paul and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.