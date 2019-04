LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - EDF Energy, owned by France’s EDF, has extended an outage at its Hunterston B plant in Scotland to May 14, company data showed on Thursday.

The reactor has been offline since last October after routine inspections found cracks in the reactor’s graphite core.

It had been expected to return to service on April 30. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)