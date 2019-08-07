Industrials
British Airways cancels some flights due to IT failure

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Wednesday it had cancelled some short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports because of an IT systems failure.

The airline, owned by International Airlines Group, said: “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports.”

It said it was offering customers booked on short-haul services departing from London airports the opportunity to rebook on another day. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

