HONG KONG, Nov 17 (IFR) - The Province of British Columbia has mandated Bank of China and HSBC for its second Panda bond offering.

The renminbi bonds will be offered to both onshore and offshore institutional investors in China’s interbank bond market, subject to market conditions.

The Canadian province in January last year issued 3 billion yuan ($453 million) three-year debut Panda bonds at a yield of 2.95 percent. (Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)