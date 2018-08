Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator on Thursday approved the merger between the retail power units of energy companies SSE and Innogy’s Npower.

The Competition and Markets Authority had said in May it launched in-depth investigation into the tie-up, saying it may reduce competition and increase prices for some households. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)