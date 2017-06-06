FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's May says raised terrorism question at Saudi visit in April
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 12:56 PM / 2 months ago

Britain's May says raised terrorism question at Saudi visit in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, June 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she had raised "the question of terrorism" when she visited Saudi Arabia in April.

Asked whether the subject of the financing of terrorism was brought up when she met Saudi Arabia's leaders early in April, May said: "We talked to Saudi Arabia on a whole number of issues around the question of terrorism."

"Saudi Arabia is a country itself which has experienced terrorist attacks and many lives have been lost as a result of that. We have an important link with Saudi Arabia because, actually, action taken by Saudi Arabia has saved lives here in this country."

"We as a government have ensured that we have strengthened our ability to deal with terrorist finance through the changes we have put through in the criminal finances act." (Reporting by William James; writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

