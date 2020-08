(Corrects headline and story to drop reference to ‘fines’)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator said on Thursday Centrica-owned British Gas had paid 1.73 million pounds ($2.28 million) related to the handling of changes to prepayment meter top-up arrangements by the country's largest energy supplier. (bit.ly/31uM8ow) ($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)