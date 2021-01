Jan 19 (Reuters) - Real estate firm British Land on Tuesday appointed Bhavesh Mistry, currently deputy chief financial officer at supermarket operator Tesco, as its new finance head.

British Land said Mistry is expected to join the company no later than August 1, and interim CFO David Walker will continue in his role until then. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)