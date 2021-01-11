Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

British Land receives less than half of rents due from retailers in Dec-quarter

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Real estate firm British Land said on Monday it had received less than half of the rent its retailers owed during the holiday quarter as stricter COVID-19 restrictions aggravated conditions in Britain’s high streets.

British Land had collected only 46% of December-quarter rent as of Jan. 7, as per the company’s statement, compared with the 72% it reported for the previous quarter. Total rent collection, which includes offices, stood at 71%. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

