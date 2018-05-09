FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 9, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

British Land sells third-party property management portfolio to Savills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Property development company British Land Company Plc said on Wednesday it was selling the third-party portfolio within its property management business Broadgate Estates to real estate agents Savills Plc.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed but British Land said it expected to transfer around 160 employees to Savills as part of the deal.

The company said the portfolio comprises contracts to manage 28 locations in London and Liverpool for 14 clients. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.