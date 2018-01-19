British Land names Simon Carter as next CFO

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc said on Friday it appointed Simon Carter as chief financial officer.

Carter succeeds Lucinda Bell, who said in October she would step down from the board and leave the company.

The company, which owns the Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield, said Bell will step down with immediate effect. Bell, who was appointed CFO in May 2011, was expected to leave on April 4.

The company said Carter’s start date would be announced in due course.

Carter is currently the CFO at warehouse firm Logicor and prior to that he was finance director at Quintain Estates & Development Plc.

British Land and Land Securities, both large holders of London office property, have seen the value of their assets falling since the country’s vote to leave the European Union last year. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)