British Land posts annual loss on pandemic hit

May 26 (Reuters) - UK commercial property firm British Land Co Plc posted a third consecutive annual loss on Wednesday, as the pandemic-related restrictions squeezed valuation of its office and retail portfolios.

The Broadgate Estate owner said loss after tax for 12 months ended March 31 came in at 1.08 billion pounds ($1.53 billion), compared with a loss of 1.11 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7065 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)