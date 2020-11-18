British Land sees hit to office leasing volumes from virus crisis, Brexit jitters

Nov 18 (Reuters) - British Land said on Wednesday office space leasing volumes will likely be strained as customers are expected to continue to defer decisions and extend leases in the face of Brexit uncertainties and the coronavirus crisis.

Still, the company resumed its dividends as promised with an interim dividend of 8.4 pence a share, and posted a fall in half-year profit as expected.

Separately, British Land said it had completed the sale of Clarges Mayfair to Deka for 177 million pounds, 7.6% above its September valuation. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)