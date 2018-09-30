FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2018 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Conservative Party investigating data breach - chairman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party is investigating a data breach which let members of the public log into a smartphone app as senior government ministers and view their personal details.

“Any breach is a serious breach that’s why we are fully investigating it and are taking it very seriously,” party chairman Brandon Lewis told Sky News on Sunday. He said a “limited” number of users had been affected. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

