UK Conservative Party investigating data breach - chairman

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party is investigating a data breach which let members of the public log into a smartphone app as senior government ministers and view their personal details.

“Any breach is a serious breach that’s why we are fully investigating it and are taking it very seriously,” party chairman Brandon Lewis told Sky News on Sunday. He said a “limited” number of users had been affected. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)