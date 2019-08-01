BAT revenue rises 4.6% on higher demand for tobacco heating products

LONDON, Aug 1 (REUTERS) - British American Tobacco Plc , the world’s No. 2 tobacco company, reported higher first half sales on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its tobacco heating products, and said revenue growth would accelerate in the second half of the year.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette maker said its first half revenue rose 4.6% to 12.17 billion pounds ($14.8 billion) beating an average forecast by analysts of 12.09 billion pounds.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 146.9 pence, beating analysts’ estimates of 146.15 pence, according to Refinitiv’s I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.8245 pounds) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Alexander Smith)