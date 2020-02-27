British American Tobacco's annual revenue tops on strength in traditional and new segments

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The world’s No.2 tobacco maker, British American Tobacco, reported better-than-expected annual revenue on Thursday, benefitting from higher pricing and a relatively strong performance of its traditional tobacco business and new segments.

The Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes maker’s revenue rose 5.7% to 25.88 billion pounds ($33.63 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 25.62 billion pounds, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 0.7696 pounds) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)