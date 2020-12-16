Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

BAT's COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets FDA approval for human study

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes, said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Phase I human study.

The World’s No.2 cigarette company had earlier this year said it was working on a COVID-19 vaccine using proteins extracted from tobacco leaves.

The company said the enrolment for the study is expected to begin shortly.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up