Oct 23 (Reuters) - Soft drinks maker Britvic’s Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Dunn, will step down and take up the same role at online fashion retailer ASOS next year, the companies said on Tuesday.

Dunn, who has held the top finance job at Britvic since 2015, will remain CFO till the end of his notice period in April 2019. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)