Britvic sales sink 16% on lockdown hit

July 22 (Reuters) - British soft drinks maker Britvic posted lower third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as fewer people drank its beverages in public places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

The company also maintained its previous forecast of a monthly hit to profit from the virus outbreak.

Britvic, whose brands include Tango, J2O, Fruit Shoot and Teisseire, said revenue fell 16.3% to 328.9 million pounds ($418.33 million) for the three months to June 30, adding that the quarter showed the full market impact of the lockdown.