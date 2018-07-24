FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britvic's revenue rises on strong sales of sugar-free, non-carbonated drinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - British soft drinks company Britvic Plc said its third-quarter revenue rose 3.4 percent, helped by strong sales of its sugar-free and non-carbonated drinks.

The company, which also bottles Pepsi in the UK, said they could not fully capitalise on unusually warm weather to boost sales further in Britain and Ireland due to an industry-wide shortage of carbon dioxide.

Britvic’s quarterly revenue rose 3.4 percent to 366.9 million pounds ($479.9 million). Revenue excluding the recently implemented sugar tax fell 0.6 percent from last year. ($1 = 0.7646 pounds) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

