Oct 3 (Reuters) - British soft drinks group Britvic Plc said on Tuesday it would close its Norwich manufacturing site, resulting in 242 job cuts.

The company said it would transfer the production of its Robinsons and Fruit Shoot brands from the Norwich site, which is co-owned with Unilever, to sites in East London, Leeds and Rugby.

Britvic said the plant will close by the end of 2019.