Britvic income slides as coronavirus curbs hamper demand

Nov 26 (Reuters) - British soft drinks maker Britvic on Thursday posted a near 22% slide in adjusted operating income for the year as coronavirus restrictions hurt demand at bars, restaurants, cinemas and other public places.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 165.8 million pounds ($221.91 million) for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, from 214.1 million pounds a year earlier.