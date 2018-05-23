Britvic's half-year revenue up 4.5 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - British soft drink company Britvic Plc said on Wednesday its half-year revenue rose 4.5 percent to 733.2 million pounds as it sold more no- or low-sugar drinks during the period.

The UK bottler of Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew Energy said profit before tax for the 28 weeks ended April 15, fell to 41.8 million pounds from 50.1 million pounds, as it took a charge of 21.6 million pounds in its ongoing business capability programme.