Brazil's brMalls partners with MercadoLibre for online sales - CEO

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian malls operator brMalls struck a partnership with Argentina’s online marketplace MercadoLibre Inc to connect malls to e-commerce, an executive said on Friday.

“We already have real estate, logistics and now this partnership (with MercadoLibre) is an extension of our business,” brMalls Chief Executive Ruy Kameyama told analysts in a call to discuss the company’s second-quarter results.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to buy products from stores based in malls through MercadoLibre’s platform. Logistics will be handled by Delivery Center, in which brMalls acquired a stake last year. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Richard Chang)