April 30 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, on Monday cut the top end its previously issued second-quarter revenue forecast, citing weak demand for its wireless chips.

The company said it now expects revenue of $4.975 billion to $5.025 billion. It had previously forecast net revenue of $5 billion, plus or minus $75 million. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)