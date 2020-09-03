Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, encouraged by strong demand for its data center chips from the growing remote work market and the upcoming 5G phone launches.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $6.4 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $6.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)